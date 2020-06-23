Donnie Ray Price



Indianapolis - Price, Donnie Ray, age 68, Indianapolis, passed away on June 13th. Donnie graduated from Wood High School, served 3 years in the U.S. Marine Corp. and retired from the United States Post Office after 27 years. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at Rock of Ages, MCOD. Donnie was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice Dale-Price, his parents Aaron and Lucille Price, his sisters Gritha Murff and Philis Nixon, brothers Willie and Bobby Price. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Michael, Betty and Brittany Dale. Brother, Charles Price and sisters Carol Patterson (Donzay), Ruthie Hankins, Della Price and Trudy Price. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27th at 12 Noon in Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Services with calling from 10 am. Burial New Crown Cemetery.









