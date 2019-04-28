Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home
150 East Columbus Street
Lithopolis, OH 43136
(614) 833-4300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wagnall's Memorial
Lithopolis, OH
View Map
Columbus - Donovan Rollyson passed away April 19, 2019 at his home near Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Huntington, W. VA on May 4, 1943. He lived in the Indianapolis area from 1988 until 2010. He is survived by his wife Beverly, two adult children, a son Devin, a daughter Shay and a sister Kay (Bill) Ransbottom. He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Eugene Rollyson. His memorial service will be May 4 at Wagnall's Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
