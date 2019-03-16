|
|
Dora "Dot" Daugherty
Carmel - Dora "Dot" Daugherty, 96 died peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana. She was born on January 14, 1923 in Lafayette, Indiana. She was the daughter of Morris and Fay Peacock, who preceded her in death.
She married Claude Daugherty on December 31, 1943. Dot joins her husband, daughter (Claudia), sisters Shirley (Kuhn), Georgia (Cox), Roberta (Howe) and brother, Donald Wright in passing.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Joan) Daugherty of Carmel, Indiana. Additional survivors include her grandsons Andrew and Timothy Speer, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank her good friends, Linda and David Warder, Patti and David Hurdle, and their children Carolyn, James, and Will for all the comfort they gave to her in her later years.
Dot and her siblings all grew up in an orphanage, the Soldiers and Sailors Home, in Knightstown, Indiana. She worked at Western Electric and Crane Naval Depot. She was a long time Tri Kappa member and past chapter president, and tutored children after retiring.
Her family wishes to thank St. Vincent's Hospice Care for all of their services. Her funeral services will be held at Dillman-Scott Funeral Home in Paoli, Indiana on March 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM with James Walters officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at the Stamper's Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be given to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements made by Dillman-Scott Funeral Home, 226 W. Campbell Street, Paoli, IN 47454.
Online Condolences may be made at Dillman-Scott Funeral Home.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019