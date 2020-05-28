Dora Price
1921 - 2020
Dora Price

Indianapolis - Faye "Small" Price passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2020, after starting her 100th year, following celebrating her recent 99th birthday on April 3rd. Born Dora Faye Mooney to her parents, Lloyd and Emma Mooney, Faye was raised along with her now deceased two brothers, L.C. Mooney and Pete Mooney, on the family farm in Dixon Kentucky. During WWII she worked for the US Army in California, and upon her return to Evansville, Indiana, she married her first husband, Fred O. Small, and bore her only child, Janet.

Faye worked for many years at Stewarts Department Store in Evansville, until the untimely death of her husband, Fred. Some years later she re-met, and married her former high school sweetheart, Richen "Rich" Price, following a high school reunion, after which they lived, in Evansville, Sedalia, Missouri, travelled extensively, and finally settled in Speedway, Indiana, to be close to her daughter.

Following the death of her second husband, Rich, she moved to the Robin Run Retirement Community in Indianapolis, where she enjoyed the companionship of the late Gordon Gish, and finally to the Brownsburg Meadows Nursing Home.

Survivors are her daughter, Janet E. Chapman (Peter), in Indianapolis, IN; her niece, Renea M. Brown (Rodney); nephew, Perry (Carla) Mooney, both of Dixon KY; niece, Sharon M. Clark, of Clay KY; nephew, David W. Mooney (Carolyn) of Madisonville KY; four great nephews (Ryan Clark, Joshua Mooney, Blake Mooney and Justin Mooney); three great nieces (Tara M. Snyder, Paige Mooney and Koty M. Townsend); four great-great nieces and six great-great nephews.

Private family graveside services will be at the Lutheran Cemetery, in Evansville, Indiana.

Donations in memory of Faye Price may be made to the Lutheran Cemetery Association of Evansville, Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
