Dorcas Jean Hammonds
Indianapolis - Dorcas Jean Hammonds, 84, passed away July 8, 2019. On Tuesday July 16, there will be a visitation from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday July 17 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with viewing 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and, interment at Washington Park Cemetery. Mrs. Hammonds was a school teacher for forty-two years in the Vigo County School System, she also belong to the AKA Sorority, Red Hat Society, and she was also an associate with NAARVA.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children; daughter, Deidre Lynn Hammonds, son, Derek Jevon Hammonds, and daughter-in-law Tracey Hammonds, one granddaughter Shania Samone Hammonds.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019