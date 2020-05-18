Dorien Adolphus Hawkins
Indianapolis - Mr. Dorien Adolphus Hawkins, 58, Indianapolis, passed away April 19, 2020. Drive-through viewing Wednesday May 20th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary, and private service following viewing. Interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.