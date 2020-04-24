|
|
Doris A. Portwood
Indianapolis - 87, passed away April 23, 2020. She was born August 20, 1932 to Otto C. and Pauline E. Bade. Doris married William J. Portwood, April 15, 1955, he preceded her in death April 28, 1998. She was a secretary for IPS at both George Buck School #94 and John Marshall Middle school, retiring in 1997. Doris was a 54 year member of Eastgate Christian Church. She loved her family and church family. She loved her birds (especially Cardinals), doing puzzles and anything purple.
Doris is survived by her son, David A. Portwood; daughter, Diane M. Coombs (Bruce); grandchildren, Adrienne Coombs and Austin Coombs (Monica); and great granddaughter, Lucinda Rose Coombs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastgate Christian Church, CWF. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020