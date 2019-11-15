|
Doris Autrey Kennedy Forcum
Princeton - Doris Autrey Kennedy Forcum, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home.
Doris was born to the late William and Orma (Kiltz) Autrey on February 26, 1924 in Jonesboro, AK. Doris studied at Eureka College and Phillips University, supporting her studies by working as a telephone operator in Memphis. She completed her BA in library science at Butler University. Doris had a long and happy career working as a research librarian for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
During the Civil Rights movement, Doris traveled to Alabama, where she helped people of color register to vote. Although this was hazardous work in a troubled time, she always believed that all would be well, because God had called her to this service. An avid reader and a staunch Democrat, Doris kept up with current events throughout her life.
Doris was married to Lowell E Kennedy from 1968 until his death in 1978, and to James Ralph Forcum from 1994 until his death in 2002.
She enjoyed classical music and had a particular love for opera. She was a loyal member of Downey Avenue Christian Church in Indianapolis, IN. During her years of residence in Princeton, IL, she was a regular attender, enthusiastic greeter, and generous supporter of the Open Prairie United Church of Christ. Doris loved to play cards—never for money, but always for fun. She had such a good soul and spirit that when her nurse let her know that it wouldn't be much longer before she would be with the Lord and her loved ones, she replied, "That's the best news I've had in a very long time. I'm ready!"
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, her second husband, and her two brothers, William Autrey and Harold Lyle Autrey.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Autrey; two nieces, Kelly Autrey-Webber and Kim Potts; three nephews, Kent Autrey, Vince Autrey, and Stan Autrey; and two step-sons, James Forcum and John Forcum.
A memorial service, officiated by the Reverend Dr. Adam Webber, will be held on Monday, November 25 at 6:00 PM at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ in Princeton, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials for Doris may be directed to the Open Prairie United Church of Christ or to any .
