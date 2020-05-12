Mom taught me how to make my first quilt which of course I cherish. Audrey set up the quilting frame in one of their outbuildings where I tied it. To this day, I still have the quilting bug, thanks to Mom!



They were my loyal and loving adopted parents given from the Hand of God. Through the times of fish fries, rabbit rearing, home lunches always with lots of ice cream, visiting extended families and even times of my foreign mission, they were loving and supportive. I am SO blessed to be family for decades with abundant sweet memories.



Im certain Mom played this on the piano at church and home:

When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be.

When we all see Jesus, well sing and shout the victory!



Im ready, Lord! May it be soon✝

E Fa

Friend