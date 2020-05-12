She was such a good person and such a nice person. She sure will be missed.
Debbie Hubble
Doris Eileen Surber
Indianapolis - Doris Eileen Surber
95 of Indianapolis passed away May 7, 2020. A private funeral service will be held with the burial in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. A complete obituary may be view at www.conklefuneralhome.com
Indianapolis - Doris Eileen Surber
95 of Indianapolis passed away May 7, 2020. A private funeral service will be held with the burial in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. A complete obituary may be view at www.conklefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.