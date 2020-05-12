Doris Eileen Surber
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Eileen Surber

Indianapolis - Doris Eileen Surber

95 of Indianapolis passed away May 7, 2020. A private funeral service will be held with the burial in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. A complete obituary may be view at www.conklefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
She was such a good person and such a nice person. She sure will be missed.
Debbie Hubble
Debbie Hubble
Family
May 12, 2020
Mom taught me how to make my first quilt which of course I cherish. Audrey set up the quilting frame in one of their outbuildings where I tied it. To this day, I still have the quilting bug, thanks to Mom!

They were my loyal and loving adopted parents given from the Hand of God. Through the times of fish fries, rabbit rearing, home lunches always with lots of ice cream, visiting extended families and even times of my foreign mission, they were loving and supportive. I am SO blessed to be family for decades with abundant sweet memories.

Im certain Mom played this on the piano at church and home:
When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be.
When we all see Jesus, well sing and shout the victory!

Im ready, Lord! May it be soon✝
E Fa
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved