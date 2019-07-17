Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Elaine Cavanaugh


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Elaine Cavanaugh Obituary
Doris Elaine Cavanaugh

Carmel - Doris Elaine Cavanaugh, 87 of Carmel, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1931 in Jackson, MI to the late Roscoe and Laurene Edwards.

Doris is survived by her children, Eric "Rick" (Patti) Cavanaugh, Gary (Barb Riney) Cavanaugh, Laurie (Bill) Aton, and Melissa (Tom) Barrett; grandchildren, Garod (Kim) Cavanaugh, Drew Cavanaugh, Caitlin Cavanaugh, Matt Aton, Sean Cavanaugh, Amy (Tommy) Avers, Ian Cavanaugh, T.J. Barrett, and Ryan Barrett; and great grandchildren, Lilah Cavanaugh, Logan Montgomery, and Keygan Montgomery. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Maurice John Cavanaugh; and sister, Eleanor Ann Barr.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). There will be additional visitation beginning at 10:00 am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (4780 E. 126th St., Carmel, IN 46033), where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's UMC or the Carmel Clay Educational Foundation. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now