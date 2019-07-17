|
|
Doris Elaine Cavanaugh
Carmel - Doris Elaine Cavanaugh, 87 of Carmel, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1931 in Jackson, MI to the late Roscoe and Laurene Edwards.
Doris is survived by her children, Eric "Rick" (Patti) Cavanaugh, Gary (Barb Riney) Cavanaugh, Laurie (Bill) Aton, and Melissa (Tom) Barrett; grandchildren, Garod (Kim) Cavanaugh, Drew Cavanaugh, Caitlin Cavanaugh, Matt Aton, Sean Cavanaugh, Amy (Tommy) Avers, Ian Cavanaugh, T.J. Barrett, and Ryan Barrett; and great grandchildren, Lilah Cavanaugh, Logan Montgomery, and Keygan Montgomery. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Maurice John Cavanaugh; and sister, Eleanor Ann Barr.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). There will be additional visitation beginning at 10:00 am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church (4780 E. 126th St., Carmel, IN 46033), where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's UMC or the Carmel Clay Educational Foundation. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019