Doris Goode
Brownsburg - Doris V. Goode
98, Brownsburg, passed away February 11, 2020. She was a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene. Her husband Rev. Gale Goode and a daughter Nancy Jo Barth preceded her in death. Survivors include children Randall (MaryEllen) Goode, Timothy Goode, Cynthia (David) Neil and Kathy (Geron) Gambill; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Saturday Feb. 15 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020