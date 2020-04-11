|
Doris Gwendolyn Lynch "Mommie"
Indianapolis - 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana departed this life for eternal life on April 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and twelve siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband Colie L Lynch Sr. and daughter Veronica M Lynch.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughters, Coline R Borah (Michael); Kristia J Phillips; Gwendolyn C Carter; Pamela D Kincy (Kenneth), sons, Colie L Lynch Jr (Sandra); Gerald E Lynch (Debra); Donald D Lynch (Diana); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020