|
|
Doris J. Wheatley
Indianapolis - Doris J. Wheatley 70, Indianapolis, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was a retired Indianapolis Public School Teacher for I.P.S. #65 and #70 schools for a total of 47 years. She was serving as the 1st female Dean of Christian Education for the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Indiana. She has worked faithfully in the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education for over 50 years. She was a dedicated member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church for 49 years serving in Sunday School as Co-Superintendent, Deaconess, Book Club, and Missionaries. Doris was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for over 50 years and was co-founder of the Black College Tour for Delta Sigma Theta - Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter. Survivors: Daughters, Je-Taun Demil Finch, Antonia Lorraine Wheatley, both of Indianapolis, IN; Niece, Baretta Raquel Jackson of Indianapolis, IN; Mother, Delores Holifield of Milwaukee, WI; Sisters, Brenda Holifield, Marsha Baldwin, and Teckla Cook all of Milwaukee, WI; Brothers, Wilbert of El Paso, TX, Michael of Dallas, TX, Kelvin of San Francisco, CA, Frederick, and Steven Holifield of Milwaukee, WI; Grandchildren, RaShaune and Jaylin Finch, and Naomi Wheatley all of Indianapolis, IN; Great Grandchildren, Kai Finch, KeRaun Finch, Kyndal Martin, J'aire Cooper, and TreShaune Finch all of Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 29th at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church 1060 W. 30th Street. Calling will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 28th at the church with Special Remarks beginning at 6p.m. Entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lavenia & Summers Funeral Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019