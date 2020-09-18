Doris K. SmithIndianapolis - Doris K. Smith, 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Elder Tina Ford and Stella Carter both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Henry V. Yeary of Sacramento California. Six brothers and sisters, Charity Collins, Chester Riley (Ann), Kenneth Riley, and Milton Riley (Yolanda) all of Morristown, Tennessee, Mildred Yeary of Pottstown, Pennsylvania and Isabelle McBride of Baltimore, Maryland. Eleven grandchildren, Romero Rasdell, Theresa Whittington, Juan Bebley, Raymone Bebley, Angel Bebley, Rev. Antonio Alexander, Johnny Carter, Jr., Tonya Haines, Van Yeary, Jr., Lindsey Ford, and Jonathan Ford. The Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.