Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lee (McHenry) Campbell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Lee (McHenry) Campbell Obituary
Doris Lee (McHenry) Campbell

Greenwood - 92, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born May 27, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Frank Braxton and Nellie (Davee) McHenry and was the seventh of thirteen children. She married Ronald L. Campbell, June 18, 1946 in Greenfield, IN. Doris was a member of Smith Valley Baptist Church since 1958. She was a longtime Greenwood resident but had lived in Melbourne, FL, for over thirty years, before returning to Greenwood.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Doris is survived by five children, Melanie (Michael) Sweezy, Brenda Campbell, Michael (Deb) Campbell, Ronald (Debbie) Campbell and Carl (Dawn) Campbell; grandchildren, Michael (Eadie) Sweezy, Ronald (Lindsay) Sweezy, Retta Kuechler, Heather (Jacob) Cross, Melissa Campbell, Matthew (Bobbi) Campbell, Cathy (Paul) Rogers, Donna (Mike) Billhimer, Joseph (Nermeen) Campbell, Joshua Campbell and Jason Campbell; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, William (Barbara) McHenry, Robert McHenry, Carolyn Tschopp and Bonny Adams.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Campbell; infant daughter, Barbara Campbell; grandson, Michael Campbell, granddaughter, Debbie Campbell; and her siblings, Scott McHenry, Frank McHenry, Mary Sigler, Vella Webb, Charles McHenry, Lila Powell, Marcia Prater and Mona Klein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now