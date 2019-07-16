|
|
Doris Lee (McHenry) Campbell
Greenwood - 92, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born May 27, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Frank Braxton and Nellie (Davee) McHenry and was the seventh of thirteen children. She married Ronald L. Campbell, June 18, 1946 in Greenfield, IN. Doris was a member of Smith Valley Baptist Church since 1958. She was a longtime Greenwood resident but had lived in Melbourne, FL, for over thirty years, before returning to Greenwood.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Doris is survived by five children, Melanie (Michael) Sweezy, Brenda Campbell, Michael (Deb) Campbell, Ronald (Debbie) Campbell and Carl (Dawn) Campbell; grandchildren, Michael (Eadie) Sweezy, Ronald (Lindsay) Sweezy, Retta Kuechler, Heather (Jacob) Cross, Melissa Campbell, Matthew (Bobbi) Campbell, Cathy (Paul) Rogers, Donna (Mike) Billhimer, Joseph (Nermeen) Campbell, Joshua Campbell and Jason Campbell; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, William (Barbara) McHenry, Robert McHenry, Carolyn Tschopp and Bonny Adams.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Campbell; infant daughter, Barbara Campbell; grandson, Michael Campbell, granddaughter, Debbie Campbell; and her siblings, Scott McHenry, Frank McHenry, Mary Sigler, Vella Webb, Charles McHenry, Lila Powell, Marcia Prater and Mona Klein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019