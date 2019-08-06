|
|
Surrounded by loved ones Doris O. Stewart died peacefully August 1, 2019. Even at 95 she was an extraordinary and generous woman, who expressed her deep love and faith through service to others. Born into poverty in Louisiana, as the youngest of four children, she responded to life's many challenges with determination and strength. After high school Doris attended Stetson University in Florida where she met her future husband Robert Stewart, a Navy pilot from Indiana, stationed in Florida for training. Following a brief courtship and a simple wedding, they relocated to Indiana to live with her husband's family. As Bob went off to war ,Doris delivered their first child.
Returning from the war, Bob re-enrolled at Notre Dame to finish his undergraduate and a law degree. Upon graduating the family moved to Baltimore where Bob served as an FBI agent. After only two years of this life, things took an unexpected turn as Bob was called to the ministry and they moved to Louisville where he attended the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary.
With two sons added, Doris and Bob began their shared career of ministry. Serving first a rural church in southern Indiana, and then Greenwood Presbyterian Church , then the Senate office of the Presbyterian Church, and in 1955 they helped form Orchard Park Presbyterian Church in Carmel. In this setting , Doris not only fulfilled the challenging roles of minister's wife and mother of three, but also returned to college at Butler University. In 1963 she graduated with a BA in elementary education at the same time her daughter graduated from Carmel High School.
Following graduation Doris taught 5th grade in Nora up until 1966 when the family moved to Decatur, IL , as Bob accepted a call to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Once settled into this new home, Doris again returned to teaching until she retired together with Bob in 1983. After retirement she and Bob took on a two-year commitment to serve a small church in Aruba affiliated with Exxon. This unexpected move brought them great joy, especially when Doris decorated the aloe plants in the front yard with small red Christmas balls , so the visiting grandchildren and family could always remember an Aruban family holiday.
Returning stateside, Doris and Bob bought a condo in Carmel and enjoyed seeing old friends in their familiar Hoosier habitat. While in this setting, Bob served at Second Presbyterian Church as an assistant minister for almost twenty years. Over this time Doris became deeply involved in volunteer work and in 2007 was named the Hamilton County Citizen of the Year. Some of her volunteer work included starting a sewing club that made many quilts at Second Presbyterian, and 15 years helping her daughter in-law,"Mrs Stewart #2" teach her third grade class in Carmel, where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. Stewart #1", she was Volunteer of the Year at St. Vincent, Carmel. She did volunteer work 6 days a week.
After Bob's death in 2011, Doris moved to Sunrise Retirement Center where she found a new role becoming the unofficial planner of movies and resident craft organizer and card shark. Her final home was closer to her son Steve in Noblesville, and she once again easily made friends, played bridge and was an active vital member of the Northridge Retirement Community.
Doris was a doer, a lady who saw what needed to be done and did it! Her energy was boundless; her love of family ever present; her presence memorable. She lived life fully and journeyed to death with dignity, courage and love. Her indomitable spirit and gifts will always be with us. She never missed a child's, grandchild's or great grandchild's birthday or anniversary.
She will be missed dearly by her three children Marcia Breckenridge of NH. and her three sons and their wives and partners, Robert, Nathan and Evan; Steve Stewart and (wife) Pam of Noblesville and their children and spouses Molly, Nick; and John Stewart and Janet (wife) and their children Sam and Anna. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren. (Ava, Crew, James, Willa, Nora, Tagg and Piper.
Special thanks to wonderful support and love from Heartland Hospice ,Andrea, and Denise, Mike and Miriam of Northridge Retirement Community.
Arrangements to be announced later.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019