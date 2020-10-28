Dorothea Elizabeth Parker-Poindexter
Dorothea Elizabeth Parker-Poindexter joined God in heaven on October 27, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. Dorothea was born on August 13, 1934 to Nellie Goree Shelton and Daniel O'Bryant Shelton. She had two brothers, Richard O. Stevenson and William O'Brien Shelton. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. Her first husband, Thomas Edward "Buddy" Parker preceded her in death in 1990. Her second husband, Charles N. Poindexter, died in 2019. Dorothea and "Buddy" were parents to Paula Michelle Means (formerly Parker-Sawyers) and Michael Edward Parker. Dorothea's children blessed her with seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Hart, Parker Sawyers, Patrick Sawyers, Taylor Ryan, Kyle Ryan, Nick Ryan, and Noah Ryan. Her marriage to Charles N. Poindexter welcomed Karin Estrada and Jay Poindexter as her stepchildren and grandchildren Megan Estrada, Jonathan Estrada, and Jessica Estrada. Her blended family also provided joy from nine great grandchildren.
Dorothea attended Crispus Attucks High School and graduated in January of 1951 as the 3rd in her class. She worked full-time at the Army Finance Center at Fort Benjamin Harrison from June 25, 1952 until her retirement December 31, 1989. She started her work experience as a file clerk and ended her civil service career as a system analyst. In 1982 she received an "Employee of the Year" award from the Indianapolis Council of Federal Agencies.
She actively participated in the voluntary desegregation of Northwest High School in 1965. Additionally, she served as a Girl Scout Leader, President of the Progressive Mother's Club, charter member of Federally Employed Women (FEW), as a Deacon and member of the Women's Association at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and a member of the Crispus Attucks Alumni Class of 1951. She also tutored young children in reading through OASIS.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, October 30th at 1:00 p.m. with public visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church 418 East 34th Street (Please enter at the 34th Street Entrance). Due to COVID restrictions, face masks will be required and occupancy will be limited. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
Entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.