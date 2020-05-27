Dorothea M. Walker-Calvin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea M. Walker-Calvin

78, passed away May 22. On Saturday, May 30 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at Cornerstone Church of The Living God, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of The Living God
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
01:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of The Living God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved