Dorothea M. Walker-Calvin
78, passed away May 22. On Saturday, May 30 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at Cornerstone Church of The Living God, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.