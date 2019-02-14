|
Plainfield - Dorothemay Robb, 107, of Plainfield, passed away on February 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10-11am at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Daily Bread Ministries: 3000 Kraft Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019