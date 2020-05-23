Dorothy A. Dyar
1940 - 2020
Dorothy A. Dyar

Dorothy A. Dyar, 80, Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully May 19, 2020 after a long illness. She was born May 9, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Florence (Flossie) C. Dyar and Dr. Edwin Dyar.

Dorothy graduated from Broad Ripple High School, Class of 1958. Following graduation, she attended Indiana University, Bloomington before returning to Indianapolis to work for Indianapolis Life. She is survived by her siblings Dr. Robert Dyar, Deborah Dyar Brand, children, Mark (Jane), Beth, and John McCrocklin, step-son Dr. Mark Federle (Michelle), 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in her death by her brother Fred Dyar, stepsons Steve and Jack Federle.

Dorothy served many rolls in her life as a mother/homemaker, associate to her father's medical practice, real estate agent/associate, she was a long-time member of Hope Church, and a gifted artist who enjoyed several years of painting and crafting and sharing her works of art with family and friends.

As soon as circumstances permit a celebration of Dorothy's life will be held.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
