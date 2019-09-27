|
Dorothy A. (Billeter) Hindman
Carmel - Dorothy A. (Billeter) Hindman, 94 of California, formerly of Carmel, passed away September 11, 2019 at her home in Morgan Hill. Dorothy was born January 26, 1925 in Indianapolis to the late Ralph and Georgia Spangler Billeter. After the passing of her husband of 69 years Dorothy went to live with her daughter Pat and her family.
Dorothy was a graduate of Shortridge High School, a long-time member of East 91st Street Christian Church, a loving wife and mother and an awesome grandma. She was a big sports fan and loved watching Purdue football and basketball.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Dorothy was the widow of Robert "Bud" Hindman. She is survived by her daughter, Pat (husband, Bill) Sweet; grandchildren, Christopher Sweet, Kelly Rothert and Kim Lunetta; great grandchildren, Melanie Sweet, Luke Sweet, Marco Lunetta, Riley Rothert and Reese Rothert; great great granddaughter, Sage Shaffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
