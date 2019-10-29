Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Indianapolis - Dorothy Anne Spall passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Dorothy was born in Indianapolis on June 15, 1931 to parents, Harold F. and Alma J. (Elwert) Ries. She was a Shortridge High School '49er and retired from Chase Bank as a teller and Macy's as a customer service representative.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Spall. She is survived by her children: Kenneth B. Spall (Branka Bakardijev), Karen A. Crean, Kathleen J. Rahn and Karla J. Snider; five grandchildren; and one sister, Marcia J. Ries.

Friends may gather from 3pm until 5pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, with a time of sharing to begin at 4:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis in honor of her tremendous love of dogs.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the wonderful and dedicated caregivers with Alliance Home Health.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
