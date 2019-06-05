|
Dorothy Adelyn Adams
Broad Ripple - Dorothy Adelyn Adams, 97, wife of the late Ralph Eugene Adams passed away May 26, 2019.
Born in Allegheny County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Margaret Arnold Goschke. Dorothy was employed by the Red Cross at the end of WWII and by the U.S. Air Force Social Services following the War.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter: Leslie (Steve) Dale.
Dorothy and Ralph owned Range Line Road Antiques near Arcadia in the 1960's, then moved to Broad Ripple to raise their daughter.
Dorothy worked at the ELCA Lutheran Synod and was very involved the the different churches she attended.
Graveside services will be held on June 7, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at the Cicero Cemetery, Cicero, IN with a local gathering afterward for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family encourages you to spend more time with family and friends, especially those living alone or in a nursing facility. Local arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes, Cicero, IN where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019