Dorothy Ann Marone
Indianapolis - Dorothy "Dottie" Anne Marone died on January 25, 2020, the same way she lived her life - with dignity, grace and deep faith. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Salvatore and Anna (Lobraico) Marone, and was raised in Louisville, Kentucky and Indianapolis.
Dottie graduated from Shortridge High School and Butler University. After serving an internship in Detroit, she was a Registered Dietitian at St. Vincent Hospital her entire career.
Dottie was renowned for the delicious and beautifully presented dishes she brought to family gatherings; her famous meat pie, decorated with pastry dough leaves, is legendary. She was generous, modest, caring, and a shining light for her godchildren, cousins, friends and family.
She loved to travel with family members and friends, and will be forever remembered for her delightful sense of humor, and easy-going personality. Dottie loved to read, and was clear minded to the end, a crossword puzzle champ. She will be dearly missed. Her family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers and friends at The Forum at the Crossing.
In lieu of flowers, folks could donate something in Dottie's name to St. Matthew Catholic Church, where calling will be held this Friday, January 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020