Dorothy Annette Dedrick, age 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed her children and cooking so much that she became a lunch lady at Wheeler Elementary and served her children in the cafeteria regularly. Dorothy also always enjoyed keeping and maintaining the family home, and in the summertime, it wasn't unlikely to drive by and see her outside tending to the beautifully planted flowers surrounding the place. She enjoyed attending church and found her spiritual family behind the doors of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Speedway. She loved to volunteer and always made friends easily. One thing her family praised her for was her ability to keep a longstanding friendship that dated all the way back to her elementary school years. She is proceeded in death by her parents John and Angela Fliter and sister, Mari Lou. She is survived by her husband of 49 years; Douglas A. Dedrick; daughter, Andrea N. Dedrick; son Ryan A. Dedrick; sister, Janice Todd; 1 granddaughter and several nieces and nephews and friends.

A Memorial service to Celebrate her life will be at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
