Dorothy Stevens Derringer, 99, of Indianapolis passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1921 in Houston County, Georgia to the late George & Roxie (Reynolds) Heagy.
Dorothy was a 1939 graduate of North Salem High School. She worked 39 years for the Link-Belt Corporation and was a lifetime member of the AFLCIO and a 25-year member of the Link-Belt euchre club. She was a past 60-year member of the Washington Street Presbyterian Church and member of the church choir, Salome Group, and Women's Association. Dorothy was a present member of Bridgeport Methodist Church.
She was a lifetime member of the Hawthorne Community Center and Golden Age Club. She served for six years on the Hawthorne Board of Directors serving as vice president and secretary. Dorothy was also a fitness director for the Hawthorne senior's group. In May of 1985 she was a proud graduate of the Dick Lugar Fitness Leader Day and was awarded a certificate of completion. She is a past member of the Garden City Mother Singers and present member of the Red Hat Society. Dorothy was an avid reader and loved to do the crossword puzzles and she loved to sing. Her true passion, however, was caring for and nurturing her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Paul Stevens. She is also preceded in death by Art Derringer and her dear friend and companion William (Bill) Stephens, three brothers and one sister.
Dorothy is survived by daughters Janet (Don) Surber, Susan Gaughan, granddaughters Paula Milkey (Dale), Anne Marie (Lige) Hensley, great granddaughter Abigail Hensley, great grandsons Simon and Maxwell Hensley, one sister Virginia (Bob) Newby.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date when we can all celebrate Dorothy's extraordinary life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Hawthorne Community Center, 2440 W. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222 and Sisters of Providence, 1 Providence, St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana 47876. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020