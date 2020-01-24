Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Dorothy Brassie Obituary
Dorothy Brassie

Indianapolis - Dorothy Marie (Brennan) Brassie, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born in Chicago to the late John and Elizabeth (Clarke) Brennan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ferrante.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Tom , Greg (Lisa), Steve, Mary, David and Bill Brassie; her grandchildren, Missy, Jennifer (Josh), and Emily; her great grandchildren, Aaron, David, Elizabeth and Taylor; and her nephew, John Ferrante.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Little Sisters of The Poor or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Condolences may be made online at www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
