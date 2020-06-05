Dorothy Crane
Dorothy Crane was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 9, 1937. She was the only child of August and Dora Jungclaus. Dorothy grew up in Flushing, NY, attended Cornell University and received her BA degree in Economics in 1959. She married Richard Crane in 1959 and they were partners until her death on June 1, 2020 after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by Richard, her two sons, Stephen and David, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Collin, and Delaney.
Before having children, Dorothy was a fourth grade teacher in Buffalo, NY. She cared for and moved with her family through several transfers, until settling in Zionsville, IN in 1981. She was active in the community, and traveled extensively with Richard, for business and pleasure, throughout the United States and abroad.
A private memorial service will be held June 11, 2020. A public celebration will be held at a later date at the Hoosier Village Chapel in Zionsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Awareness Association of Central Indiana (PAACI), P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. Condolences and video tribute may be vieweds at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.