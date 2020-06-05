Dorothy Crane
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Crane

Dorothy Crane was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 9, 1937. She was the only child of August and Dora Jungclaus. Dorothy grew up in Flushing, NY, attended Cornell University and received her BA degree in Economics in 1959. She married Richard Crane in 1959 and they were partners until her death on June 1, 2020 after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by Richard, her two sons, Stephen and David, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Collin, and Delaney.

Before having children, Dorothy was a fourth grade teacher in Buffalo, NY. She cared for and moved with her family through several transfers, until settling in Zionsville, IN in 1981. She was active in the community, and traveled extensively with Richard, for business and pleasure, throughout the United States and abroad.

A private memorial service will be held June 11, 2020. A public celebration will be held at a later date at the Hoosier Village Chapel in Zionsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Awareness Association of Central Indiana (PAACI), P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. Condolences and video tribute may be vieweds at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
3178733366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved