Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Marmaduke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" "Jill" Marmaduke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" "Jill" Marmaduke Obituary
Dorothy "Jill" "Dot" Marmaduke

Dorothy "Jill" "Dot" Marmaduke passed away March 31 at the age of 88. She was born June 1, 1931 in Peoria, IL to the late Robert M. and Ruth V. Deputy. Dorothy was one of six children; she and her twin brother were nicknamed Jack and Jill. Dorothy married Charles Calvin Marmaduke on September 10, 1950 in Lawrence, Indiana and was married for 61 years. She and Charles lived in Greenwood, Indiana since 1955. Dorothy supported the school activities of her children, and later enjoyed having everyone home for holidays. She will be missed by all who knew her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and son, Alan Lyle Marmaduke. She is survived by her six children, Lynne Marmaduke, Kathleen Fandrei, Lydia (Max) Mertz, Dale Marmaduke, Walter (Marie) Marmaduke, and Anita (Daniel) Chappell. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Greenwood Village South and Greenwood Village Pavilion for the support and care given to our mother. Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings, a celebration of Dorothy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Dorothy will be buried in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -