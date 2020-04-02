|
Dorothy "Jill" "Dot" Marmaduke
Dorothy "Jill" "Dot" Marmaduke passed away March 31 at the age of 88. She was born June 1, 1931 in Peoria, IL to the late Robert M. and Ruth V. Deputy. Dorothy was one of six children; she and her twin brother were nicknamed Jack and Jill. Dorothy married Charles Calvin Marmaduke on September 10, 1950 in Lawrence, Indiana and was married for 61 years. She and Charles lived in Greenwood, Indiana since 1955. Dorothy supported the school activities of her children, and later enjoyed having everyone home for holidays. She will be missed by all who knew her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and son, Alan Lyle Marmaduke. She is survived by her six children, Lynne Marmaduke, Kathleen Fandrei, Lydia (Max) Mertz, Dale Marmaduke, Walter (Marie) Marmaduke, and Anita (Daniel) Chappell. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Greenwood Village South and Greenwood Village Pavilion for the support and care given to our mother. Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings, a celebration of Dorothy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Dorothy will be buried in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020