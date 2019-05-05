|
Dorothy "Dotty" E. (Hemsley) Scott
Indianapolis - Our beloved wife and mother Dorothy "Dotty" E. (Hemsley) Scott broke free of her earthly bonds and took flight to her Heavenly Home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 with all her children and our Dad at her side.
Mom was very proud of her East coast heritage but she happily had her family and lived most of her life in Indianapolis. She was 88 years young at her passing.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents WIlliam and Josephine Hemsley, sister Eileen Aeby, son Joe, grandson Michael and great granddaughter Kayla.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, David R Scott and 6 of her 7 children - Sharon (Bob), David (Kathy), Linda (Jim), Donna (Judd), Cathy (Rich), and Steve and our family's "5th daughter" Cathi; 13 of her 14 grandchildren - Marlene, Yvette, Scott, Shannon, Derek, Gordan, James, Shauna, Mireya, Danielle, Kara, Jessica and Courtney; 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Dot you were a part of my heart and everything loving to me for 71 years and I can't imagine taking a breath in and out each day without you by my side. The rest of my life will be filled recalling memories of the two of us. Starting a life full of laughter and hope, living through sadness and loss, and loving and caring for each other through it all. World without end, Dot, that's the depth of my love for you, now and forever.
Mom the love each of us has for you will go on forever and the memories and lessons you gave us through all our lives will live on through us and through our kids. You made us proud to be "the Scott kids". Thank you for giving us a lifetime of laughter and kindness and unlimited love. God took a piece of each of our hearts when he reached out and took you from our arms into His. Thank you Mom for always being you and allowing each of us to be the person we were meant to be. We love you to the moon and back, now and forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12 beginning at 4:00PM at Clayton Christian Church 5110 IN-39, Clayton IN 46118.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019