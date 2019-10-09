Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorothy E. Skaggs


1933 - 2019
Dorothy E. Skaggs Obituary
Dorothy E. Skaggs

Beech Grove - 85, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was born November 6, 1933 in Russellville, Kentucky, to Edward and Eunice Higginbotham Green. Dorothy loved collecting angels and shopping. Dorothy is survived by her husband Hoyett "Leon" Skaggs, sons Paul Douglas Skaggs, grandsons Paul (Amy) Skaggs, Dustin (Desiree) Skaggs, great granddaughter Haylee Skaggs, sister Barbara (John) Hall. Visitation will be at Little and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday October 15 from 10 am until 1 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery. A message of condolence may be left at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
