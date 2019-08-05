Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Dorothy Evelyn Hubler


1922 - 2019
Dorothy Evelyn Hubler

Indianapolis - Dorothy Evelyn Hubler, 96, Indianapolis, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at her residence. Survivors include three sons, Howard F. (Janet) Hubler, Bradley D. (Michele) Hubler, and John W. (Tracy) Hubler; 14 grandchildren, Greg Hubler, Russell Hubler, Christi Hubler, Jacob Hage, Brooke Hubler, Stuart Hubler, Emily Hubler, Nora Hubler, Suzanne Hubler, Audra Hubler, John Hubler, Jr. Spencer Hubler, Amos Hubler, and Jason Hubler; and several great grandchildren.Service: private. She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.Online condolences: www.wilsonstpierre.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 5, 2019
