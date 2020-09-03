Dorothy F. Strater
Carmel - Dorothy F. Strater, 92 of Carmel, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dorothy was born October 25, 1927 in Gary, IN to the late Nicholas and Frances Tumbry.
Dorothy was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Women's Club and the Carmel Women's Club.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 8 at St. Elizabeth Seton catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore. She is survived by her children, Darla Cohen (Howard), Theodore Strater (Carol), Mark Strater, Jeanne McMeel (Jim) and 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
