1/1
Dorothy F. Strater
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Strater

Carmel - Dorothy F. Strater, 92 of Carmel, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dorothy was born October 25, 1927 in Gary, IN to the late Nicholas and Frances Tumbry.

Dorothy was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Women's Club and the Carmel Women's Club.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 8 at St. Elizabeth Seton catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 am until the time of the service.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore. She is survived by her children, Darla Cohen (Howard), Theodore Strater (Carol), Mark Strater, Jeanne McMeel (Jim) and 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved