Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 N. Goodlet Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 N. Goodlet Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - 65, passed on February 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9AM-11AM, with Celebration of Life starting at 11:00AM. Interment following funeral service will be held at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6851 S. Indianapolis Rd, Whitestown, IN 46075. Visit www.stuartmortuary.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
