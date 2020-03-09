|
Dorothy Faye Love
Indianapolis - 65, passed on February 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9AM-11AM, with Celebration of Life starting at 11:00AM. Interment following funeral service will be held at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6851 S. Indianapolis Rd, Whitestown, IN 46075. Visit www.stuartmortuary.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020