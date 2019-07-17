Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Dorothy Gillespie Obituary
Dorothy E. Gillespie

100, Indianapolis, passed away July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Gillespie and daughter Teresa Gillespie Hoffman. Survivors include daughter Carol Gillespie Sanders; grandchildren Dawn (David) Scherer, April Sanders, Michael (Rebecca) Sanders and Matthew Hoffman; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Friday July 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019
