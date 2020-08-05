Dorothy Holman

Dorothy HolmanIndianapolis - Dorothy F. Holman, 84, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Richard Hatcher and Sara (Dedman) Fosnot. She married Charles Holman on November 25, 1951 in Indianapolis.Dorothy's survivors include her children, Thomas (Brenda) Holman, Jeffrey Holman, Theresa (Gary) Lohman, Rhonda (Bill) Pasko, and son-in-law Steven Adkins; sister, Jeanie (Dolphus) Smith; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; daughter, Linda Adkins; two granddaughters, kelly Adkins and Abbey Holman; father, Richard Hatcher; mother, Sara Fosnot.Dorothy worked as a machine operator at Poly Gram Records/ Universal Music and Video Distribution for twenty plus years in Indianapolis. She enjoyed bowling in a league, camping, fishing, and spending time with family.