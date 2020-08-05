1/1
Dorothy Holman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Holman

Indianapolis - Dorothy F. Holman, 84, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Richard Hatcher and Sara (Dedman) Fosnot. She married Charles Holman on November 25, 1951 in Indianapolis.

Dorothy's survivors include her children, Thomas (Brenda) Holman, Jeffrey Holman, Theresa (Gary) Lohman, Rhonda (Bill) Pasko, and son-in-law Steven Adkins; sister, Jeanie (Dolphus) Smith; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; daughter, Linda Adkins; two granddaughters, kelly Adkins and Abbey Holman; father, Richard Hatcher; mother, Sara Fosnot.

Dorothy worked as a machine operator at Poly Gram Records/ Universal Music and Video Distribution for twenty plus years in Indianapolis. She enjoyed bowling in a league, camping, fishing, and spending time with family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved