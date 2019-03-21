|
Dorothy Iona Reuter
Indianapolis - 95, passed at home Mar 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Jan 1, 1924, in Beech Grove, she graduated from IU in 1944, joining the US Army Cadet Nurse Corps, where she met the love of her life. Her nursing career spanned 42 years, focusing on labor and delivery, women's health, private in-home care, and public health in schools. In 1989, she and her daughter opened retail stores A Country Garden, Victorian Garden, and Kara & Me Too Toys. She was preceded in death by husband, Willard Russell Reuter, parents Esta K. and Ben H. Dennis, and her 5 siblings. She is survived by children Pamela J. Klein (Marc), Robin D. Reuter, grandchildren Kara K. Tamulonis (Peter), Alex R. A. Reuter, Willard S. Klein, and great grandchildren Vivian and Georgia Tamulonis. A wake celebrating a life of service and love will be held at The Forum, 8505 Woodfield Crossing Blvd, 46240, from 4-7pm on Fri, Mar 22. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the public school of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019