|
|
Dorothy J. Bell
Indianapolis - Born in Indianapolis (Brightwood) November 7, 1933, Dorothy Joan (Joann) Bell loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 24th with her husband Albert (Abe) and family by her side.
Joan and Abe were married on November 12, 1949 and were to celebrate 70-years of marriage. She loved spending time with her family and in her younger years enjoyed recreational activities such as boating, camping, skiing and roller skating. Joan attended Arsenal Technical High School and was a dedicated Christ follower and member of Southport Baptist Church for over 30-years.
Joan was deeply devoted to her faith and loved reading the bible and listening to Christian radio. Shortly before her death, she surprisingly expressed all her lifelong goals had been achieved, except for white-water rafting. She truly lived life to the fullest and was able to take her place in heaven without any regrets.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother Mary Hazel, father Lester Louis, sister Shirley Jean and brother William Jack Bedford. She is survived by her husband Albert, son Jeff (Madeline), son Keith (Cindy), son Craig, two grandchildren Crystal Lynn Wirstiuk and Kaitlin Elizabeth King, and brother Robert Bedford.
Memorial services will be held on August 29th at Simplicity Funeral Care, 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 1:00 until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage contributions be given to Open Arms Church New Castle in Joan's memory. The church mailing address is 1618 Broad Street, New Castle, IN 47362. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019