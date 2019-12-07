|
Dorothy Jane Levinson
Sedona, AZ - 1924 -2019
Dorothy J. Levinson 94, of Sedona, AZ passed away peacefully on 11/13/2019 at her home in Sedona with her family at her bedside.
On 11/21/1924 Dorothy was born to Lester and Alice Greengard in Indpls., IN.
In 1944 Dorothy being the trendsetter that she was opened her first women's clothing store on Main St. in Speedway, IN and for over 40 years owned and operated as many as 5 more stores in various locations in the Indpls area between 1944-1984.
On January 1,1950 Dorothy married Herbert (Herb) Levinson from Chicago, IL and he soon became the voice of Dorothy's with his clever catch line " I oughta know...my wife is Dorothy"
They remained very happily married for over 59 wonderful years.
In 1999 Dorothy and Herb moved from Indpls., IN to Sedona, AZ.
Dorothy lived nearly 20 years just to see another day of blue sky,red rock and the most heavenly white clouds.
Dorothy is survived by her children Lisa Dahl (Scott), Jay, Ron (Mary) and Gail.
Dorothy has 3 grandchildren Jessica Frame, Alex and Lauren Levinson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Alice Greengard, Herb Levinson her husband of 59 years and her beautiful grandson Justin Jones.
Special thanks to Scott Yates and David Dimler for all of their help.
Services were held 11/22/2019 in Sedona, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local Women of Domestic Violence .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019