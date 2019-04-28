Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Indianapolis - age 60, Indiana passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. She was born February 20, 1959 in Beech Grove, Indiana to Willie A. (Reeves) Fenwick and Eugene W. Barnett. Dottie loved Disney, especially Mickey and Minnie.

Dottie is survived by her mother, Willie A. (Reeves) Fenwick; father, Eugene Barnett (Carol); sisters, Janet Fenwick, Karen Albertson (Jeff), Helen Raines, Toni Palmer, and Genia Collis (Norman); brothers, Gilbert Fenwick Jr. (Mary), Sam Barnett, and Michael Bunton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Gilbert Fenwick Sr. and brother-in-law, Daryl Raines.

Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. Her Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Wanamaker, Indiana.

Contributions in her memory may be made to: Noble of Indiana, 7701 E 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
