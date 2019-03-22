Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church
709 North Belmont
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church
709 North Belmont
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Dorothy Jean Stingley received her wings on 3/15/19. Dorothy was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, and retired from Hyatt Regency. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother who will truly be missed. Services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at Mount Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church. The viewing will be 10 am - 12 pm with the funeral following. Mount Vernon is located at 709 North Belmont Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019
