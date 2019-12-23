|
|
Dorothy Kaup Wittenberg
Carmel - Dorothy Kaup Wittenberg passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
She was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 25, 1940 to Frederick Harlan Kaup and Dorothy Rolfs Kaup (both deceased) and was raised in Bloomington, MN. After attending The Academy of the Holy Angels and the University of Minnesota, Dorothy earned a Masters degree in French from Ohio State University, a Masters of Social Work from Indiana University, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Social Work from the Institute for Clinical Social Work in Chicago.
Dorothy had a fierce intellect and passion for insight — a combination that made her an exceptional clinician. She established a private psychotherapy practice, first in Noblesville, IN and later on the north side of Indianapolis. She met regularly with fellow clinicians, exploring psychoanalytic approaches to their work. And she served as a supervisor to psychiatric residents at Indiana University, where she helped the next generation learn the art of psychotherapy.
At home, Dorothy was a committed matriarch. By her daughters, Dorothy will be remembered for her love of learning, language, travel, and cooking. By her grandchildren, she will be remembered for delicious lobster dinners on Cape Cod; for her patience as she played duets with them on the piano; for tucking them into the bunk beds she kept upstairs just for them; and for her soft, poignant words of wisdom. She will be greatly missed by the ones she loved.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Frederica Scobey of Edina, MN and her three daughters, Elizabeth Wittenberg of Saint Paul, MN and husband, Richard Kyle, Jr., Amy Fix of Columbus, OH and husband, Kevin Fix, and Sarah Robinson of Carmel, IN and husband, David Robinson. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Peter and Joseph Kyle; Mariel, Mathew and Clara Fix; and Dawson, Jack and Hope Robinson, as well as two nephews, Michael and Fred Williams.
Dorothy's family offers their whole-hearted thanks to the staff of The Stratford in Carmel, who compassionately cared for Dorothy in her last years.
There will be a visitation at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 prior to the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at Christ Church Cathedral, 125 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in Dorothy's name.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019