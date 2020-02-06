|
|
Dorothy L. "Dot" Jackson
Mooresville - Dorothy L. "Dot" Jackson
89, of Mooresville, passed away on February 6, 2020 at The Gathering Together in Plainfield, surrounded by her family. Dot was born on October 14, 1930 to the late William Otto Gabbei and Effie (Perkins) Gabbei in Indianapolis, IN.
Dot worked as a cook at Neil Armstrong Elementary in Mooresville for 26 ½ years before retiring. She was known around Mooresville for her cooking, often giving extra helpings to those less fortunate. Her family will miss her pizza burgers, chili sauce and homemade chicken & noodles. She also enjoyed reading, going to Shelbyville to the Casino, watching NASCAR, IU Basketball, playing cards in her younger years. She was a long-time faithful member of Five Points Baptist Church and the Mooresville American Legion. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Jackson; son Gary Jackson; a daughter Yvonne Edwards and 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Louwanna) Jackson, Michael (Iona) Jackson; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb.10th from 4-8pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11th at 11am in the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Gott officiating. Burial will follow the services in Mooresville Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Gathering Together in Plainfield for their exceptional care of Dot. Memorial contributions are preferred to be made in Dot's memory to The Gathering Together 147 N Center St, Plainfield, IN 46168, https://thegatheringtogether.org/
Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020