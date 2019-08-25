Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lillian "Dottie" McCormick


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lillian "Dottie" McCormick Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Lillian McCormick, aged 94, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 in West Chester, OH. Dottie was born July 10, 1925, in Crawfordsville, IN, the daughter of Estelle (Baldwin) Watkins and William Watkins.

Dottie graduated from Alamo High School in 1943. Upon graduation, she worked at R.R. Donnelley and in 1945 married Dr. Francis Eugene "Gene" McCormick. The couple moved to Bloomington, IN while Gene was in school and then to Indianapolis, where he completed his dental education.

Gene and Dottie moved to Speedway, IN in 1956, where they resided until 2012, when they moved to Cocoa Beach, FL. Among other volunteer activities in the Speedway community, Dottie served as President of the Speedway Association of Kappa Kappa Kappa, was a Trustee of the Speedway Christian Church, and a Trustee of the Speedway Public Library.

Dottie is survived by her husband Gene McCormick, her Brother- and Sister-in-Law Roy and Clara McCormick of Normandy, TN, her daughter Marla (Bill) McCormick/Murphy of Mineral Bluff, GA, her daughter Rhonda (Scott) Benson of West Chester, OH, and her son Dr. Gary (Becky) McCormick of Katy, TX, as well as her grandchildren Erin and Keith Benson, Garrett and Lauran McCormick, and Shane (Elana) and Carey (Noreen) Murphy and their children.

Funeral Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Speedway, IN on August 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM, followed by the service at 11:00AM. Dottie will be laid to rest later that day at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery in Waynetown, IN.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to donate to Speedway Christian Church, 5110 West 14th St., Indianapolis Indiana, 46224 or NAMI Butler County, 5963 Boymel Drive, Fairfield OH 45069.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now