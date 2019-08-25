|
Dorothy "Dottie" Lillian McCormick, aged 94, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 in West Chester, OH. Dottie was born July 10, 1925, in Crawfordsville, IN, the daughter of Estelle (Baldwin) Watkins and William Watkins.
Dottie graduated from Alamo High School in 1943. Upon graduation, she worked at R.R. Donnelley and in 1945 married Dr. Francis Eugene "Gene" McCormick. The couple moved to Bloomington, IN while Gene was in school and then to Indianapolis, where he completed his dental education.
Gene and Dottie moved to Speedway, IN in 1956, where they resided until 2012, when they moved to Cocoa Beach, FL. Among other volunteer activities in the Speedway community, Dottie served as President of the Speedway Association of Kappa Kappa Kappa, was a Trustee of the Speedway Christian Church, and a Trustee of the Speedway Public Library.
Dottie is survived by her husband Gene McCormick, her Brother- and Sister-in-Law Roy and Clara McCormick of Normandy, TN, her daughter Marla (Bill) McCormick/Murphy of Mineral Bluff, GA, her daughter Rhonda (Scott) Benson of West Chester, OH, and her son Dr. Gary (Becky) McCormick of Katy, TX, as well as her grandchildren Erin and Keith Benson, Garrett and Lauran McCormick, and Shane (Elana) and Carey (Noreen) Murphy and their children.
Funeral Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Speedway, IN on August 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM, followed by the service at 11:00AM. Dottie will be laid to rest later that day at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery in Waynetown, IN.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to donate to Speedway Christian Church, 5110 West 14th St., Indianapolis Indiana, 46224 or NAMI Butler County, 5963 Boymel Drive, Fairfield OH 45069.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019