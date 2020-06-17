Dorothy Louise Edwards Thorne
Indianapolis - 91, of Indianapolis passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born June 29, 1928. Services will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home at 12pm. Visitation will begin at 10am.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.