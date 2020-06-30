Dorothy Lucille Miles
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Lucille Miles

Indianapolis - 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Roy and Hazel Ruddick.

Dorothy was an active member of St. Peter's Evengelical Lutheran Church; there was hardly an office she didn't hold between the church and school. She had a "green thumb" and loved working in the garden. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, Tootsie Rolls and playing games with family and friends. She always had a cat, was good at logic puzzles and never missed a Bible Study.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Miles; daughter, Donna Deuser; her parents and siblings. Survivors include her son, Larry (Linda) Miles; son-in-law, Phillip W. Deuser; grandchildren, Craig Deuser, Anita Miles, Nicole (Gary) Shoemaker, Scott (Sissy) Engle and Jeff Miles; and great-granddaughter, Kelsey Deuser.

Family and friends will gather from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd in St. Peter's Evengelical Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Seth A. Mierow officiating. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to St. Peter's Evengelical Church, 2525 E. 11th St., Indianapolis, IN 46201.

Online Condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Evengelical Lutheran Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
