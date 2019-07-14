|
Dorothy M. (Fitzgerald) Collins
Indianapolis - Dorothy M. (Fitzgerald) Collins, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019 at Franciscan St. Francis Health - Indianapolis. She was a resident of Indianapolis and a former resident of Franklin.
Dorothy was born May 22, 1924, in Gibson County, TN, to her parents, the late William and Katie (Butler) Fitzgerald. She married James Arnold Collins on May 23, 1942 in Mississippi. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2007 after 64 loving and devoted years of marriage.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by seven sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Lois) Collins of Terre Haute, Brenda (Larry) Tungate, David Collins and Scott (Kathy) Collins all of Indianapolis; siblings, Joyce Blackwell of Greenwood and Retha (Ronnie) Chandler of Franklin; grandchildren, Ryan (Kim) Tungate, Kimberly (Michael Mosca) Tungate, Michael (Debbie) Collins, Mark (Deana) Collins, Janell Collins, Natalie Collins and Lauren (Erik) Rieker; and five great grandchildren.
Dorothy retired in 1986 as a Group Leader for RCA in Indianapolis after more than 30 years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed being a Water Aerobics Instructor for Ladies Only in Indianapolis for many years. Dorothy was a faithful member of the Gospel Assembly Church in Indianapolis for over 70 years and an example to all. Dorothy enjoyed tending to her garden and preparing her harvest for family and friends. She was a loyal fan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren activities.
The Rev. Cullen Reed will conduct a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135 in Greenwood. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest by her husband at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center in Morgantown.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Dorothy to , 50 E. 91st Street Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be made to the Collins family at www.meredith-clark.com. Information: (812) 597-4670
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019