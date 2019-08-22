|
|
Dorothy M. Jarvis
Indianapolis - Dorothy M. Jarvis
67, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on August 20, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2-4pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services beginning at 4pm Saturday in the funeral home. She is survived by her husband Daniel; sons Dale, David and Duane. Memorial contributions may be directed in Dorothy's memory to the or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019