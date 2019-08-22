Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
67, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on August 20, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2-4pm at Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, IN, with services beginning at 4pm Saturday in the funeral home. She is survived by her husband Daniel; sons Dale, David and Duane. Memorial contributions may be directed in Dorothy's memory to the or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019
