Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Dorothy M. "Dot" LaMar

Dorothy M. "Dot" LaMar


1921 - 2019
Dorothy M. "Dot" LaMar Obituary
Dorothy M. "Dot" LaMar

Indianapolis - Dorothy M. "Dot" LaMar passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on January 10, 1921 to the late Winfred H. Yaryan, Sr. and Mamie Frances (Thompson) Yaryan. Dot was a proud graduate of Broad Ripple High School Class of 1939 and recently attended her 80th class reunion! During her career, she worked as an assembler with Best Lock, retiring in 1986.

Dot was loving and welcoming to all who knew her. She was a beloved member of Evanston Wesleyan Church and loved to read, write and spend time with her family, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard H. LaMar, Sr., whom she married on July 14, 1944; her parents and her six siblings. She is survived by her six children: Richard H. LaMar, Jr. (Pamela), Dorothy Downton (Gib), Donna Pendleton (Harold), Denise Litherland (Kenny), Dennis LaMar and David LaMar (Kim); 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, where friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in Dot's memory to: Evanston Wesleyan Church, 6902 Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019
